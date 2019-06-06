﻿‘Avengers: Endgame’ Box Office Climb and Reaction

Marvel’s staggeringly successful “Avengers: Endgame” is a blockbuster, to put it mildly. In its first 11 days the film hit the $2 billion mark, making it the fastest to reach that point. “Endgame” is on track to surpass other box office giants such as “Titanic” (1997) and “Avatar” (2009).

Reactions from fans and critics all over the world have been blowing up social media nonstop. Soon after the release, a few LCU students had a chance to answer questions about Marvel’s recent cinematic performance.

Did it meet your expectations? What was your initial reaction?

“It made me happy and sad. I just had a mix of emotions after following it for so many years. It was hard to see some [characters]leave, but I also enjoyed seeing the way some things turned out. Altogether, I’m really satisfied with the way it turned out.”

– Elijah Cox, sophomore Youth and Family Ministry major from Vernon, Texas

What was your favorite character story or development?

“Tony Stark — I think you have to go with that one. Other than being the one who started it, he was the one who sacrificed it in the end. He had some back and forth moments, but made a significant transition from his first film to the last.”

– Jacob SaBell, junior Youth and Family Ministry major from Houston, Texas

“My favorite character in the movie, and basically in the entire franchise, was Captain America. He was a guy that risked it all by leaving the life he previously had and ended up losing it all in his first movie. In the end, he gets to live the life he wanted, and I think it’s the one he deserved.”

– Marcus Christie, sophomore Secondary Education major from Pflugerville, Texas

What do you think is next for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)?

“I think what’s next for the MCU is to introduce more characters and introduce another main threat. This will probably take years to build up, but they can drop hints like they did with Thanos. The new main villain can be chosen between many people, such as Doctor Doom or Galactus.”

– Marcus Christie

Up to this point it’s been an 11-year journey for the MCU. Beginning with “Iron Man” in 2009, Marvel has undergone a complete story-arc of 22 franchise films. This timeline of films, split into “phases”, will soon be completing Phase 3 upon the summer release of “Spider-Man: Far from Home”.

History has already been made with the MCU and these films will continue to be a major influence in the cinematic world. It’s going to be exciting to see what Marvel can do to try and top “Endgame.” Fans can surely see a bright future ahead.