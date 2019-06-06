Lubbock’s Adventure Park offers new range of fun

It’s finally summer and the spring semester has ended. Many students get busy during the summer, but for others the months in Lubbock between spring and fall can get unbelievably boring.

Good news: there’s a new park in town. Adventure Park on 29th Drive just east of Slide Road is for the thrill seeking, adventure-hunting people who want a fun day out of Lubbock.

The new Adventure Park features an arcade, go-karts, mini-golf, rock-climbing walls, and much more. Additional features such as a zipline and mountain bike trails will be open soon.

The park’s Expedition Cafe offers a variety of food, which can at best be described as mediocre. But the dining is extremely aesthetic, with lights across the ceiling and a great view of the park. But the food is not what you come for.

The park may get a little expensive when bringing a larger group. Tickets can be bought individually, with bundle packages saving money. Here’s hoping that the park will soon offer a college student discount to gain more exposure with students.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The park is still new and being finished constructed to add more activities and better their website, since it still feels partially incomplete. Yet reviews for the place are reasonably high and strongly recommended.

Need a job?

If you need a summer job, this could be the place for you. Working a popular attraction like this could count for many hours needed from workers. The environment can be enjoyable in working the attractions.

In my view, this is an exciting park that can offer fun for the entire family or a good place to just hang out with friends. Stop by and see all the fun Adventure Park has to offer.